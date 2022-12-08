Stock Transportation Customer Service Centre in North Bay Becomes Company’s First ASE Blue Seal of Excellence Location in Canada

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, Canada – Stock Transportation, a leader in student transportation, is proud to announce its very first Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Blue Seal of Excellence location North Bay, Ontario. The Blue Seal of Excellence is awarded to businesses that are comprised of the highest trained technicians who work continuously to improve their knowledge and skills while being at the forefront of industry standards.

ASE’s Blue Seal of Excellence is one of the highest accolades within the automotive service industry. To achieve Blue Seal recognition, a minimum of 75% of technicians must be ASE certified at the location and must have ASE-certified technicians in place and working for each area of services performed.

Three of the four technicians on the North Bay team have earned ASE Master Technician status, with the fourth technician currently working to earn his Master Technician status. Achieving Master Technician status means the technician has achieved certification in all testing areas for a sub-specialty (e.g. school bus, automobiles, medium/heavy truck, etc.) and is now an expert in that sub-specialty.

“This accreditation is a significant achievement because it is the first Stock Transportation Blue Seal location. More importantly, it aligns our shop perfectly with our company values of excellence and safety and is yet another way that demonstrates we are the best in class in our industry,” said Sheldon Goers, Area Maintenance Director. “The shop manager motivated and guided the team through the process. They loved the challenge and rewarding feeling of being an expert in their field and contributing firsthand to getting students to school safely, on time and ready to learn.”

National Express LLC (NELLC), Stock Transportation’s parent company, proudly supports the ASE certification of our technicians through our internal ASE Advantage Program. This distinguished program provides training and incentives for technicians who seek to be certified in all maintenance aspects of the transportation industry, including transit, student transportation, automotive, and inventory management. Since NELLC established its ASE Advantage Program, it has nearly doubled its number of Certified Technicians, Master Technicians, total company ASE certifications, and Blue Seal locations.

About Stock Transportation: For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily (Pre-COVID Figures), operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of 11 Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Alberta.