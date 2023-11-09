Stock Transportation School Bus Driver Gary Bowen Recognized for Saving Man Who Had Fallen into Icy Lake

NORTH BAY, Canada – Stock Transportation, a leader in student transportation, is proud to recognize its school bus driver, Gary Bowen, for his heroic action of helping save the life of a man who had fallen through the ice on a lake. Gary was officially recognized and presented with a Commissioner’s Citation for Lifesaving by the Ontario Provincial Police.



While setting up his fishing hut during an ice fishing outing, a fellow fisherman approached Gary in a frenzy, telling him a man had fallen into the lake. Upon hearing this, Gary rushed over cautiously with the fisherman to where the man had fallen into the lake. After assessing the situation, Gary quickly rode to a nearby ice shack to seek equipment to rescue the man. Together, they pulled the man out from the lake with the only item Gary had found from the ice shack a measuring tape and proceeded to keep the man warm until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The man had been in the icy water for over an hour, and thanks to Gary and the other fisherman, he fully recovered.

“I am honoured to have been recognized by the Ontario Provincial Police,” said Gary Bowen, Stock Transportation Bus Driver. “I just did my duty as a citizen in times of need. Anyone in that situation would have sprung into action, I’m sure. To be honest, it was a very distressing situation and experience, but I am relieved that we were able to save that man’s life. Although the community has named me a hero, I believe the true star of this situation is the man who fell into the lake because of his resilience of not giving up despite being in a dire situation. I want to thank that man for his strong will to survive, and of course, the community for recognizing me.”

“The team and I couldn’t be any prouder and more honoured to have a hero like Gary part of our amazing team of drivers,” said General Manager Tim Feick. “Gary is our resident “ice-road-trucker” expert. He drives a home to school route into northern Ontario that is very isolated and prone to tricky winter weather conditions. I would not be surprised if his experience and familiarity with icy conditions played a part in how he was able to act quickly and safely to help rescue that individual on the lake. He is truly a humble, class act. We are lucky to call him our own.”

About Stock Transportation: For over 62 years, Stock Transportation has proudly been delivering safe, efficient, reliable student transportation services to passengers and procuring buses across Canada. Stock transports over 100,000 students daily, operates more than 3,000 school buses and employs 3,700 outstanding team members who provide exceptional service out of seven Customer Service Centres in both urban and rural areas throughout Ontario and Alberta.