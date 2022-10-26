Student Transportation of America, District Partners Awarded Funding Through EPA Clean School Bus Program

WALL, N.J., — Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded eight of STA’s district partners funding as part of the first round of the organization’s Clean School Bus Program. The grants, totaling more than $42 million, will be used to add more than 100 new electric school buses to STA’s fleet.

“STA has long been committed to achieving a greener environment with a goal of zero emissions,” said Patrick Vaughan, chief executive officer of STA. “The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will undoubtedly help accelerate the industry’s move to cleaner transportation options for students, and we are excited to work with our district partners to create a cleaner, healthier environment for the children we transport each day.”

The EPA’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition is part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help accelerate the industry’s transition to zero-emission vehicles, as well as produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities. The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts across the country seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses. At this time, through a lottery system, the agency has selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95 percent of which will be electric.

The 2022 Clean School Bus program prioritized school districts serving low-income, rural, and Tribal communities. District partners selected will now work closely with STA to proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure.

About Student Transportation of America

Founded in 1997, Student Transportation of America (STA) is an industry leader in school transportation, safety and fleet services. STA operates more than 16,000 vehicles, providing customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. Services are delivered by drivers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, managers, information technology professionals and others, who are caring members of their local communities. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.