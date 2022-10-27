Thomas Built Buses Commends EPA’s Commitment to Clean School Bus Program

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, commends the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Biden-Harris administration on their continued support of the EPA Clean School Bus Program. In a ceremony today in Seattle, Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA administrator Michael Regan began awarding recipient school districts with funds from the program to procure zero- and low-emission school buses.

“We appreciate and applaud the EPA’s efforts on the Clean School Bus Program,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of TBB. “Their continued support allows us to accelerate electrification efforts across the nation, getting money quickly to help transition school buses to electric or zero-emission, providing immediate environmental benefits and better, cleaner rides for our kids.”

Last month, the EPA announced it would nearly double the funding awarded for zero- and low-emission school buses, from the previously-committed $500 million to $965 million, following increased demand from school districts in all 50 states, in addition to Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and federally recognized Tribes. The 2022 Clean School Bus Program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which provides a total of $5 billion over five years for clean school bus transportation. The rebate program prioritizes low-income, rural, and Tribal communities.

“The EPA’s efforts on the Clean School Bus Program are to be applauded,” said Sean Waters, vice president of compliance and regulatory affairs for Daimler Truck North America. “EPA’s efforts will help provide immediate environmental benefits and cleaner rides for our kids, while also helping to accelerate the transition of school buses to electric or zero-emission.”

Two Proterra-powered Saf-T-Liner® C2 Jouley® battery-electric school buses from Thomas Built Buses were present at the event, one on display and one in the Harris motorcade.

In offering the services of its Electric Bus Authority, TBB continues to help school district make the switch to electric.

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

