Synop Announces Partnership with Lion Electric to Provide Energy Management Software for Bus and Truck Customers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Today Synop, the leading platform for electric vehicle (EV) fleet solutions, announces a new partnership with The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Through this partnership, Synop’s vehicle, charging, and energy management solutions will be integrated with LionBeat, Lion’s advanced telematics offering, and additionally available as an add-on solution for non-LionBeat subscribers.

By leveraging Synop’s APIs, Lion is advancing its ecosystem offerings, seamlessly equipping electric school buses and trucks with a single interface that allows clients to see all the data and details needed to manage their assets. This empowers customers to efficiently manage infrastructure and make informed decisions that maximize uptime and minimize cost.

Additionally, Synop’s technology can provide Lion customers with added revenue through its advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. By automating energy management that prioritizes charging at lower-cost, off-peak hours, Synop’s software then equips customers with the ability to sell that energy back to the grid at a higher price during peak hours from vehicles not in use.

Marie Bedard, Director of Lion Ecosystem, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We’re excited to partner with Synop to provide our customers with a market-leading energy management solution. This collaboration offers our customers a highly advanced energy management software that further builds upon Lion’s robust Ecosystem portfolio.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lion,” said Synop CEO Gagan Dhillon. “Lion is a leader in the industry and the combined offering will bring many advanced solutions to Lion customers, furthering both companies along our shared mission to get more commercial EVs on the road.”

About Synop:

Synop provides a comprehensive EV software platform meticulously designed to expedite EV adoption by seamlessly managing charging operations for commercial EV fleets. Synop’s suite includes vehicle management, charging management, V2G energy management, and payment management. By integrating vehicle telematics and EV charging station solutions from various vendors, Synop employs AI-driven forecasting tools to optimize charging schedules, ensuring commercial EV fleets maximize uptime and minimize costs. For further information, please visit https://synop.ai.