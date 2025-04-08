The Bus Center Atlanta Becomes Official Collins School/MFSAB Bus Dealer for the State of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Bus Center Atlanta is proud to announce that we are an authorized dealership for the Collins Bus Corporation. This partnership between Bus Center Atlanta and Collins Bus will offer dependable transportation solutions, not only for the State of Georgia, but the surrounding states. For more than 50 years, Collins Bus has been the leading manufacturer of Type A school buses and MFSAB buses, earning superior ratings and confidence within the industry. “Collins Bus is excited to announce The Bus Center of Atlanta as an authorized dealer of Collins Bus in Georgia. The vast experience of The Bus Center of Atlanta and Collins Bus teams positions us well to meet our customers’ school transportation needs” stated Bryce Pfister, General Manager at Collins Bus Corporation.

“We are honored to be representing such a high quality and highly respected school bus brand” said Harry Hosey, General Manager of The Bus Center Atlanta.

Mark Hoekstra, President of the Bus Center Family of Companies states “We are excited to announce our partnership with Collins Bus Corporation to bring their renowned, high-quality buses to Georgia. This collaboration enables us to provide our customers with top-tier, dependable transportation solutions, not only in Georgia but also in the surrounding states.”

The Bus Center Atlanta is committed to providing excellent customer service, including maintenance, financing, and warranty support. This new partnership emphasizes the Bus Center’s dedication to offer high-quality, safe, and reliable transportation solutions for the communities it serves.

About The Bus Atlanta:

The Bus Center Atlanta is part of the Family of Companies, which include Transportation South, Inc. (Pelham, Ala.), Mid-South Bus Center, Inc. (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Hoekstra Transportation (Michigan) offering an exceptional selection of new and used buses and vans for public transportation, schools, churches, retirement communities, daycares, hotels, and more. The companies offer post-sales support and service that is unmatched in the bus business. For more information, visit www.thebuscenter.com.

About Collins Bus Corporation:

Collins Bus, a division of Forest River Bus., manufactures Type A school buses, multi-function school activity buses (MFSABs), multipurpose passenger vehicles (MPVs), and childcare buses in South Hutchinson, Kansas. For more information about Collins Bus, visit www.collinsbus.com.