Thomas Built Buses Adds Transolutions Truck Centres as New Dealer in the Province of Manitoba

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Transolutions Truck Centres, Ltd is now the official Thomas Built Buses dealer in the province of Manitoba, Canada. Also known as Freightliner Manitoba, Transolutions Truck Centres has locations in Brandon, Winnipeg, Winnipeg East and will soon open a new location in Steinbach, Manitoba.

“Transolutions Truck Centres is new to school districts in Manitoba, but they have actually been part of the Daimler Trucks North America family for nearly two decades,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “They understand the unique needs of customers in Manitoba and have built an outstanding dealership to meet those needs every step of the way. We are thrilled that they are now part of the Thomas Built Buses dealer network.”

“Our team at Transolutions is truly excited about expanding our partnership with Daimler Trucks North America,” said Itamar Levine, vice president and general manager at Transolutions Truck Centres’ group of companies. “Becoming a Thomas Built Buses dealer will provide us with the with tools, the support and the motivation to significantly grow Thomas Built’s market share in Western Canada. Transolutions Truck Centres for the past 29 years has been one of the largest-volume commercial vehicle dealerships in central Canada. Our recent move to a brand-new best-in-class 85,000-square-foot location has enabled us to incorporate the newest ideas with the most up-to-date features and processes, in order to provide a premium customer experience for school districts in and around Winnipeg and Manitoba.”

