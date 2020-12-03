Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home Industry Releases Thomas Built Buses Adds Transolutions Truck Centres as New Dealer in the...
Industry Releases

Thomas Built Buses Adds Transolutions Truck Centres as New Dealer in the Province of Manitoba

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Transolutions Truck Centres, Ltd is now the official Thomas Built Buses dealer in the province of Manitoba, Canada. Also known as Freightliner Manitoba, Transolutions Truck Centres has locations in Brandon, Winnipeg, Winnipeg East and will soon open a new location in Steinbach, Manitoba.

“Transolutions Truck Centres is new to school districts in Manitoba, but they have actually been part of the Daimler Trucks North America family for nearly two decades,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “They understand the unique needs of customers in Manitoba and have built an outstanding dealership to meet those needs every step of the way. We are thrilled that they are now part of the Thomas Built Buses dealer network.”

“Our team at Transolutions is truly excited about expanding our partnership with Daimler Trucks North America,” said Itamar Levine, vice president and general manager at Transolutions Truck Centres’ group of companies. “Becoming a Thomas Built Buses dealer will provide us with the with tools, the support and the motivation to significantly grow Thomas Built’s market share in Western Canada. Transolutions Truck Centres for the past 29 years has been one of the largest-volume commercial vehicle dealerships in central Canada. Our recent move to a brand-new best-in-class 85,000-square-foot location has enabled us to incorporate the newest ideas with the most up-to-date features and processes, in order to provide a premium customer experience for school districts in and around Winnipeg and Manitoba.”

To learn more or to find your local dealer, visit ThomasBuiltBuses.com.

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at ThomasBuiltBuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

Previous articleArizona Native American Students Face Struggles with Virtual Learning Amid COVID-19
Next articleAs EPA’S Copper-Free Brake Initiative Moves to Next Phase, Bendix Offers Reminders and Product Updates

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

As EPA’S Copper-Free Brake Initiative Moves to Next Phase, Bendix Offers Reminders and Product Updates

ELYRIA, Ohio — With the first phase of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Copper-Free Brake Initiative coming to a close at the end of...
Read more
Industry Releases

Collision Avoidance Solution Now Available on Blue Bird School Buses

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Blue Bird and Safety Vision have partnered together to further increase the safety of the yellow school bus in the...
Read more
Industry Releases

To Help Fleet Customers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles, PG&E Introduces EV Fleet Savings Calculator

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a new online tool for companies and organizations considering transitioning their fleets...
Read more
Industry Releases

Zonar’s Class-Leading Pupil Safety Solutions EVIR® and Z Pass™ Now Qualify for ESSER Fund Subgrant Under CARES Act

SEATTLE – Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced that two of its class-leading school bus safety solutions, Zonar EVIR and Z...
Read more
Industry Releases

The Lion Electric Company, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & SAINT-JÉRÔME, Québec — The Lion Electric Company, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Over 1.4 Million Pieces of PPE Delivered to Local Consumers and Service Providers

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — Today, the North Los Angeles County Regional Center (NLACRC) announced that they have delivered over 1.4 million pieces of Personal Protective...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are you holding holiday celebrations for your staff?
37 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.