Friday, December 4, 2020
Home Wire Reports Arizona Native American Students Face Struggles with Virtual Learning Amid COVID-19
Wire Reports

Arizona Native American Students Face Struggles with Virtual Learning Amid COVID-19

By Ruth Newton

Navajo Nation students near Flagstaff, Arizona, are facing challenges with virtual learning, reported AP News.

There is a single school campus located within Piñon Unified School District that holds 300 elementary, middle and high school students who live on the rural reservation. The COVID-19 death rate has reportedly been devastatingly high for the community, with 347 deaths for every 100,000 people living there, compared to the death rate of only 86 per 100,000 residents of Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa County.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a statement in August urging schools to remain virtual until at least 2021 to protect students, their families and school staff.
Piñon High School Principal Timothy Nelson reportedly said that six parents and two district staff members have died from complications associated with COVID-19. Students who are losing caregivers and experiencing other challenging life situations, such as unstable living arrangements, have reportedly not returned to school.

But Chris Ostgaard, superintendent of the Piñon district, said only about 50 percent of students have some access to an internet connection. The district was able to equip 14 of its school buses with Wi-Fi hotspots to support remote learning, with the funding coming from a federal COVID-19 relief grant. Parents are reportedly driving their children to these buses and parking nearby for up to 20 hours so they can complete school assignments.

Some of the buses are also being used to deliver meals and paper homework packets for students to complete and return to teachers by bus.

English teacher Robert LaBarge is sending out dictionaries to students without Wi-Fi. James Gustafson, a science teacher at Piñon, told AP News, “The divide between the kids with and without internet is ‘de facto segregation,’” which is a term used to describe a situation in which legislation did not overtly segregate students by race, but school segregation continued.

“There are students that have the dream,” Gustafson continued. “They are making it work, regardless. They’re doing what they can.”

Previous articleSchool Bus Driver Dies Following October School Bus Crash
Next articleThomas Built Buses Adds Transolutions Truck Centres as New Dealer in the Province of Manitoba

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Texas School Bus Driver Dies from Complications Associated with COVID-19

A school bus driver in Mesquite, Texas, located east of Dallas, died after contracting COVID-19, reported The Dallas Morning News. Clarkster Toure, a 12-year veteran...
Read more
Wire Reports

New York City Elementary Schoolchildren Headed Back to In-Person Classes

In an abrupt about-face, Mayor Bill DeBlasio reacted to a widespread backlash and reversed a decision made on Nov. 18 to close all schools...
Read more
Wire Reports

South Carolina Eighth Grader Dies After Seizure on School Bus

A 13-year-old student in Piedmont, South Carolina, located northwest of Columbia, died after having a seizure on a school bus, reported WYFF 4. Kirsten Volzka,...
Read more
Wire Reports

Wisconsin School Transportation Employees Laid Off Due to COVID-19

Student Transportation of America (STA) closed two of its Milwaukee facilities, putting 189 employees temporarily out of work, reported Milwaukee Business Journal. Milwaukee Public Schools...
Read more
Wire Reports

Georgia Kindergarten Student Forgotten on School Bus

A four-year-old boy in Newnan, Georgia, located southwest of Atlanta, was left alone in a school bus for at least two hours, reported the...
Read more
Wire Reports

Schools Start Closing Campuses as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Many schools are postponing reopening as well as closing campuses nationwide due to the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases, reported the Washington Post. There have...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are you holding holiday celebrations for your staff?
37 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.