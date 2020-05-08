Thomas Built Buses Honors 2019 Top Dealers

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) today recognized its 2019 President’s Club and President’s Club Platinum Dealers. For the first time in its history, TBB leveraged video conferencing software to gather representatives from its North American dealer body to ensure top dealers received recognition for their achievements. Sonny Merryman Inc. of Evington, Virginia was named as the overall 2019 Dealer of the Year, the sixth win for their team since the awards were established in 1986.

“While we couldn’t gather in person this year to recognize and thank all of our outstanding dealers, those of us at Thomas Built Buses are very appreciative of the way our dealers remain committed to their customers,” said Caley Edgerly, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “All of our dealers provide exceptional customer service, and our President’s Club dealers truly go above and beyond. To all of them, we offer our recognition, our gratitude, and our praise. Thank you for keeping the world moving.”

President’s Club and President’s Club Platinum awards are given to top dealers in recognition of achieving key performance indicators based on customer satisfaction and efficient operations. Together with its dealers, TBB is dedicated to delivering an experience for customers that includes timely communication, minimized downtime, reduced costs, and a customer-focused mindset.

2019 Winners include:

TBB Dealer of the Year

Sonny Merryman Inc., Evington, Virginia

Regional Winners

Midwest Region: Sonny Merryman Inc., Evington, Virginia

Northeast Region: W.C. Cressey & Son Inc., Kennebunk, Maine

Southeast Region: Matthews Bus Alliance Inc., Orlando, Florida

Western Region: BusWest Carson, California

President’s Club Platinum Dealers

American Bus Sales & Service, Annapolis, Maryland

BusWest, Carson, California

Carolina Thomas LLC, Greensboro, North Carolina

Hoekstra Transportation Inc., Grand Rapids, Michigan

Interstate Transportation Equipment Inc., Hopkins, South Carolina

Kerlin Bus Sales & Leasing Inc., Silver Lake, Indiana

Matthews Bus Alliance Inc., Orlando, Florida

Mid-South Bus Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

NESCO Bus & Truck Sales, Bay Shore, New York

New England Transit Sales Inc., Tyngsboro, Massachusetts

Schetky Northwest Sales Inc., Portland, Oregon

Sonny Merryman Inc., Evington, Virginia

Transportation South Inc., Pelham, Alabama

W.C. Cressey & Son Inc., Kennebunk, Maine

President’s Club Dealers



Autobus Thomas, Drummondville, Quebec

H.A. DeHart & Son Inc., Thorofare, New Jersey

Matheny Motor Truck Company, Mineral Wells, West Virginia

Matthews Buses Inc., Ballston Spa, New York

Rohrer Enterprises Inc., Duncannon, Pennsylvania

The Bus Centre, Acheson, Alberta

Thomas Bus Sales of Georgia, Forest Park, Georgia

Western Mountain Bus and Auto Sales Inc., Nampa, Idaho

About Thomas Built Buses

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.