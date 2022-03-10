Thomas Built Buses Names Daoud Chaaya Vice President of Sales, Marketing, Service and Dealer Operations

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses, has named Daoud Chaaya to its senior leadership team as the vice president of sales, marketing, service and dealer operations. In his new role, Chaaya will oversee all customer and dealership engagements, leading initiatives to focus on enhancing customer experiences with TBB’s comprehensive line-up of products and services for the student transportation industry.

“We’re excited to welcome Daoud to his new position with Thomas Built Buses, where he will play a critical role in developing strategic sales and marketing plans to best serve our valued dealer partners and our mutual customers,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses. “Daoud’s extensive experience at Daimler in engineering, finance and aftermarket are a valuable foundation for his new role at TBB and continued leadership.”

Daoud first joined Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) in 2003, and throughout his tenure, has served as a product validation engineer; project controller; support manager to the CFO; director of aftermarket in international markets; and most recently as director, field service for the southeast region. Daoud holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from the University of Portland.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.