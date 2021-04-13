Thomas Built Buses Recognizes Newest Platinum Support-Certified Dealers

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Today, Thomas Built Buses recognizes Ohio CAT, located in Clarksburg, Ohio, and Matthews Buses Inc., in Avon, New York, as their newest Platinum Support dealerships. This is the second Matthews Bus location to receive Platinum Support certification. Both dealerships underwent extensive training and invested in dealership upgrades to achieve this certification.

All Platinum Support-certified dealers provide rapid diagnosis, responsive turnaround and quality, consistent communication, robust parts availability and superb customer service, all provided by a highly trained staff. Through rigorous Platinum Support training, dealerships learn to eliminate all areas of waste from day-to-day business practices, producing faster vehicle assessment, reducing vehicle downtime and lowering vehicle lifecycle costs to the customer.

“Through this program, Ohio CAT’s and Mathews Buses’ customers will experience greater efficiencies, an elevated level of service, communication and quality of care,” said Paul Start, market growth development manager, Thomas Built Buses. “We are proud of these dealerships and their commitment to this program, and we look forward to the positive effect this certification will have for their customers.”

Established in 2015, the Thomas Built Buses Platinum Support Dealer Certification Program is focused on improving the customer experience. Today, more than half of all Thomas Built dealers are Platinum Support-certified.

