Tuesday, April 13, 2021
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E59) Staying Positive & Mindful: Tips for Busy Transportation Professionals
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E59) Staying Positive & Mindful: Tips for Busy Transportation Professionals

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 59

By Claudia Newton

A sense of normalcy is returning, with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, schools reopening and masks not required in some districts. Recent headlines around the industry include the safety of pre-K students on the bus as well as school buses being repurposed in unique ways.

Mindfulness coach, author and speaker Holly Duckworth speaks on the importance of grounding yourself amid hectic everyday transportation duties and leads a short mindfulness session.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleCalgary School Bus Riders Receive Refunds Due to $9M Board Surplus

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effect COVID-19 will have on your department’s budget?
13 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.