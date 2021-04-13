(STN Podcast E59) Staying Positive & Mindful: Tips for Busy Transportation Professionals

A sense of normalcy is returning, with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, schools reopening and masks not required in some districts. Recent headlines around the industry include the safety of pre-K students on the bus as well as school buses being repurposed in unique ways.

Mindfulness coach, author and speaker Holly Duckworth speaks on the importance of grounding yourself amid hectic everyday transportation duties and leads a short mindfulness session.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.