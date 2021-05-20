Friday, May 21, 2021
TRP Introduces New All-Makes Drag Links

RENTON, Wash.— TRP is introducing new TRP All-Makes Drag Links to its growing product line. TRP Drag Links are precision engineered to provide a direct fit to keep the vehicle’s steering system in optimal condition.

TRP Drag Links are built with high-quality materials, including polyurethane grease boots with metal rings that prevent contaminants from entering the ends, which leads to premature failure. There is also a larger complete steel bearing, which extends life and creates optimal working load distribution between the sphere and bearing. TRP Drag Links are available for a wide range of applications with fixed and clamped ends.

“TRP products exceed customer expectations for quality and value and are backed by an industry-leading warranty and nationwide availability,” said Chris Scheel, senior director of marketing.

Currently, there are over 130,000 part numbers across more than 80 product lines available through TRP’s network of more than 2,250 authorized retailers worldwide. For more information, visit www.trpparts.com.

About TRP

TRP parts for trucks, trailers and buses are distributed exclusively by PACCAR Parts, a division of PACCAR Inc, and are available globally through authorized retailers that include TRP stores, as well as DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships. Supported by a worldwide network of parts and service professionals, TRP offers dependable aftermarket products that are designed and tested to meet customers’ expectations for quality and value. Regardless of vehicle age, make or application, TRP is the all-makes leader for quality parts that are Trusted, Reliable and Proven. For more information, visit TRPParts.com.

