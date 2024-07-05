Tyler Technologies Offers Integration With Alternative Transportation Provider

PLANO, Texas – Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced an agreement to integrate via the Onboard iPaaS network with alternative transportation provider ADROIT. This integration will enable school districts or organizations that utilize this provider alongside Tyler’s transportation management software to identify students who require an alternative transportation solution.

Onboard iPaaS from Tyler Technologies is a one-stop data exchange that allows school transportation managers to bridge the silos of information between technology providers, both within the transportation department and across their organization. It provides transportation managers with more customization and flexibility to support their communities’ needs.

ADROIT, from Beacon Mobility, specializes in ride-share style alternative transportation platforms for non-traditional, special education, and paratransit students allowing transportation managers to find flexible solutions for students who need more than a traditional routing plan.

As an Onboard iPaaS integrator, ADROIT technology can be used to pull a list of identified students from Tyler’s transportation software, perform assignments, and provide status updates back to the school district or organization. All information shared between the district or organization and the vendors is encrypted and shared in real-time.

This integration streamlines alternative transportation management, making it easier for transportation teams using both Tyler and ADROIT solutions to:

· Provide more sustainable, flexible, and efficient transportation options

· Address challenges such as traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and cost

· Transport students who require uncommon or additional transportation plans, including those in the following situations: McKinney-Vento, foster care, IEPs or handicap requirements, hard-to-serve or out-of-district areas, private or joint school district students, and in some cases, general education students due to driver shortages.

In addition to alternative transportation providers, other Onboard iPaaS integrators include dispatching from ByteCurve; ID card management from CI Solutions; and student ridership and tablet solutions from ReaXium, SMART tag, and CalAmp K-12. Integrated transportation contractors include DATTCO, Cook Illinois Corporation, and First Student. Learn more about the growing Onboard iPaaS network here.

For more information about Onboard iPaaS from Tyler Technologies and the network of integrators, register for an upcoming Tyler webinar.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.