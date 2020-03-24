Tyler Technologies Offers Traversa Ride 360 to Existing Clients to Aid in Parent Communication Amid COVID-19 Crisis

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies announced that school districts using Tyler’s Traversa school transportation routing software will be able to add Traversa Ride 360 for parent communication to their operation free of charge for three months to assist with communications during the COVID-19 (“coronavirus”) crisis. Through this mobile application, districts can better facilitate communication with the families they serve and help ensure access to information about food drop off points or similar means of transportation-based assistance. Updates can be provided via push notifications, or through integrated tools within the Traversa routing solution.

“We know this is a particularly challenging and uncertain time for our school transportation clients, with information changing rapidly that needs to be communicated to parents and students,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s transportation solutions group. “We hope that giving these districts access to Traversa Ride 360 will help keep everyone better informed and more at ease, whether schools are back in session or not.”

When buses are equipped with a GPS hardware such as Tyler Telematic GPS™, Traversa Ride 360 can use GPS geolocation to let users know when to expect their bus at their assigned stop. Parents and students can access their information either through a specific Traversa Ride 360 web portal, or using the Traversa Ride 360 mobile app for Android and iOS.

School district clients using Traversa who are interested in adding Traversa Ride 360 are encouraged to reach out to their Tyler team at traversa.info@tylertech.com. The team will ensure that the Ride 360 application can be launched at the district in a timely manner while allowing district staff to remain focused on key priorities in their community.

Tyler Technologies is also supporting the student transportation community through a dedicated resource page to share best practices and useful information about managing the current crisis.

