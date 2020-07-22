Tyler Technologies Signs Landmark Agreement for School Transportation Solutions with State of South Carolina

PLANO, Texas – Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed a five-year agreement with the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) Administration for Tyler’s Traversa transportation management solution including Tyler Telematic GPS units and Tyler Drive tablets for school bus drivers. This agreement marks the first ever statewide agreement for both routing software and telematics (GPS) for K-12 transportation and is also Tyler’s largest contract for its transportation solutions group.

The state of South Carolina is the only state that owns all its school buses rather than the districts owning their buses. The responsibility of owning such a large fleet requires the state to find ways to efficiently deploy its transportation assets. Tyler’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions will allow the state to cost-effectively deploy critical routing technology to all districts in South Carolina. Tyler’s solutions will also facilitate the gathering and analysis of important data like ridership, vehicle engine performance, and driver behavior. SCDE selected Tyler after surveying the available solutions in the market during a competitive procurement process.

“The state of South Carolina has the unique opportunity to advance our school transportation program at the state level, positively impacting our bus drivers, administration, parents and students,” said Bill Tindal, director of business and district services for the SCDE. “We are impressed with Tyler’s comprehensive offering and are confident that it will streamline our communication, improve our routing capabilities, and help us make better data-informed decisions.”

The agreement with the SCDE includes:

Tyler’s Traversa transportation management software for all 79 K-12 school districts

Tyler Telematics GPS installed on the state’s more than 5,400 school buses

Tyler Drive on-board guidance and navigation system installed on more than 1,100 state school buses

Tyler’s Traversa Ride 360 parent communication application, which will be available for all parents of K-12 students in the state

A specialized business intelligence dashboard for SCDE to analyze data from across the state

The statewide deployment of Tyler’s transportation technology allows SCDE to quickly and efficiently gather engine diagnostic data, routing information, location information, and more. For the first time, it will allow the state to optimize the deployment of all school buses, explore routing efficiencies, and simplify budget planning at the state level and at the district level.

“We are pleased to provide our entire transportation management suite – from routing to data analysis – to the state of South Carolina,” said Ted Thien, vice president and general manager of Tyler’s transportation solutions group. “The combination of these solutions is a powerful offering that will create even more efficiency for the state’s 79 school districts. We’re excited to partner with the SCDE to deploy this range of solutions over the next few years, bringing value to all of its stakeholders.”

Tyler has more than 2,200 active routing software clients, 600 of which use Traversa. It is the only provider to offer a full transportation management suite, including GPS and in-vehicle tablets, alongside routing software.

