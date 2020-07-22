Vehicle Lifts With Built-In Compressed Air Boost Productivity

STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Vehicle maintenance technicians utilizing Stertil-Koni 4-Post and SKYLIFT platform lifts are increasingly turning to the company’s innovative Compressed Air-in-Platform Kit to boost productivity while working on commercial vehicles.

Here’s how it works: The compressed air piping system from bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni is attached directly to the lifting platform, thus allowing technicians to run pneumatic tools– such as wrenches, impact drivers and more – while servicing a vehicle.

What’s more, because the piping and air hoses are attached directly to the vehicle lift, tripping hazards from airpower cables typically strung across the shop floor (to power-up tools) are eliminated.

The Compressed Air-in-Platform Kit comes with an 8-foot air pipe, hardware and one outlet for easy installation – providing approximately 20 feet of reach. Kits may be combined for even longer reach.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager, Peter Bowers, noted: Efficiency and safety are key for the busy tech on the shop floor. The Stertil-Koni Compressed Air-in-Platform System boosts performance by allowing technicians to connect their pneumatic tools where they need them most, directly underneath the vehicle they are servicing.”

About Stertil-Koni

