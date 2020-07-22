Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Vehicle Lifts With Built-In Compressed Air Boost Productivity

STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Vehicle maintenance technicians utilizing Stertil-Koni 4-Post and SKYLIFT platform lifts are increasingly turning to the company’s innovative Compressed Air-in-Platform Kit to boost productivity while working on commercial vehicles.

Here’s how it works: The compressed air piping system from bus lift and truck lift leader Stertil-Koni is attached directly to the lifting platform, thus allowing technicians to run pneumatic tools– such as wrenches, impact drivers and more – while servicing a vehicle.

What’s more, because the piping and air hoses are attached directly to the vehicle lift, tripping hazards from airpower cables typically strung across the shop floor (to power-up tools) are eliminated.

The Compressed Air-in-Platform Kit comes with an 8-foot air pipe, hardware and one outlet for easy installation – providing approximately 20 feet of reach. Kits may be combined for even longer reach.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni Technical Sales Manager, Peter Bowers, noted: Efficiency and safety are key for the busy tech on the shop floor. The Stertil-Koni Compressed Air-in-Platform System boosts performance by allowing technicians to connect their pneumatic tools where they need them most, directly underneath the vehicle they are servicing.”

About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni is the market leader in heavy-duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni’s breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes portable lifts such as Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company’s innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is now available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and Streator, IL.

