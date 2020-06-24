Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home Industry Releases Tyler Technologies to Join S&P 500 Index
Industry Releases

Tyler Technologies to Join S&P 500 Index

PLANO, Texas – Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that effective on Monday, June 22, it will be named to the S&P 500 index. Previously, Tyler was included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

“Tyler’s inclusion as part of the S&P 500 is a major milestone for the company, reflecting our consistent growth and expanding market capitalization over the last two decades,” said Lynn Moore, president and CEO of Tyler. “Tyler’s commitment to providing essential software and services to support the public sector remains stronger than ever. We’re proud to be listed among other innovative and highly-regarded companies on the S&P 500 index.”

The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. According to Dow Jones, there is over $9.9 trillion indexed or benchmarked to the index, with indexed assets comprising approximately $3.4 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80 percent of available market capitalization.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2019 and has been recognized twice on Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Previous articleCarmel Clay Schools Receives Indiana’s First Blue Bird Electric School Bus

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Carmel Clay Schools Receives Indiana’s First Blue Bird Electric School Bus

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools welcomed the first all-electric school bus to Indiana, as a part of its initiative to move to greener,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Tyler Technologies Launches Bus Attendance Solution

PLANO, Texas — Preparation for the 2020-2021 school year involves more transportation challenges than ever before as school districts work to follow social distancing...
Read more
Industry Releases

CalAmp Introduces Bus Guardian: An Essential COVID-19 Student Transportation Safety Solution Featuring Contact Tracing And Hygiene Verification

IRVINE, Calif. — CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, and its subsidiary Synovia Solutions, today introduced Bus...
Read more
Industry Releases

Transdev Canada Invests Massively In Energy Transition By Purchasing 27 New Electric School Buses

BROSSARD, Québec — Convinced of the need to pursue its commitment to safer and cleaner public transportation, Transdev Canada is investing close to CAD$4.5...
Read more
Industry Releases

Treker Goes Back to School with the “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Today Treker announced its “Ahead of the Curve” Initiative which introduces an even more robust offering to help districts and...
Read more
Industry Releases

Thomas Built Buses Launches Delayed Warranty Start Program

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thomas Built Buses Inc. (TBB) announced today the “Delayed Warranty Start” program to assist customers with the effects of the COVID-19...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
455 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.