USSC Group Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to United Safety

EXTON, Pa., — Joe Mirabile, President and CEO of United Safety announced today that the company-wide rebranding has been completed.

“Our vision is to build the next generation of safety and survivability technologies and we believe this new brand represents that vision. We are very excited to share our new technologies with our customers,” Mirabile said.

Formerly known as USSC Group, we have made the decision to transition the name of the organization to United Safety & Survivability Corporation (United Safety). Our dedication to our customers and our focus on customer service, innovative products and commitment to quality is unwavering. While we have made the decision to restructure the organization in a way that we feel better aligns to our goal of building the next generation of safety and survivability technologies, our passion for innovation remains the same. The decision to change our name comes at a time when we are reaffirming our commitment to safety more than ever.

United Safety partnered with The Brownstein Group, a Philadelphia-based branding agency, to complete the transition efforts. Marc Brownstein, CEO of The Brownstein Group said, “We partnered with United Safety (USSC) to help them evolve from a national brand to a global one, without changing the corporate initials. The company is now properly positioned, on multiple communication channels, for the modern world, post-COVID. And ready to further carve out its unique niche in the global safety marketplace and continue its torrid growth.”

The brand launch, inclusive of a new company logo, website, and social media presence, was part of the strategy to better align the company through new divisions. The company’s revamped website offers an in-depth look at the new divisional structure and aims to highlight the growing need for safety and survivability products, including a new line of PPE materials in an effort to adapt to our evolving customer needs.

Mirabile concluded, “This rebranding marks an exciting change and a strategic pivot for the future. Our commitment to our customers and the community we serve will not change and we look forward to building on our history of innovation and quality.”

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation
United Safety and Survivability Corporation, formerly known as USSC Group, is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. We provide PPE safety systems to doctors, nurses, and front-line responders.

