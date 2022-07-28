Uniroyal Tires Announces Relaunch of Commercial Truck Tire Line Supported by Redesigned Website

GREENVILLE, S.C., — Uniroyal Tires has relaunched its commercial truck portfolio with the introduction of three tire offers for the U.S., along with a redesigned website to support the effort.

The new lines – the Uniroyal LT2 Line Haul Trailer tire, the RS2 Regional Steer tire and the RD2 Regional Drive tire – were designed with customers’ performance needs and value orientation in mind. Additionally, the website, www.uniroyaltrucktires.com is more modern and convenient, making it easier for customers to find dealers that carry the new products or to contact Uniroyal representatives.

“Uniroyal has a 125-year history in the tire industry. This new update to our line is meant for the cost-conscious buyer who is looking for reliability, durability and value in their tires from a trusted brand,” said Coy Jones III, senior marketing manager for Michelin North America, Inc. “This is a completely new tread design across the three lines that is appealing to the market. The quality and reliability of this brand will show the consumer all of the modern technology necessary to carry out their jobs in the best, most efficient way.”

The LT2 Line Haul Trailer tire is now available at authorized Uniroyal truck tire dealers, in both standard and low-profile sizes for 22.5” and 24.5” rim diameter. The RS2 Regional Steer and RD2 Regional Drive tires will be available at the end of July at Uniroyal dealers. The RS2 and RD2 will have extended sizes into the 19.5” and 17.5” rim diameters to support last-mile-delivery fleets.

Orders can be placed at authorized dealers. Additional information, including technical specifications, is available on the website.

“Our goal with the relaunch and update with these new lines is to give our customers more choice in their fleet selections,” Jones said. “By offering a cost-effective solution with the ease of access our newly redesigned website provides, we feel this is a winning approach for the industry and the company.”

Additional offers will be coming later in the year, to address the needs of fleets for line haul drive tire position and on/off road commercial truck tire applications.

About Uniroyal:

Uniroyal stands for value. For passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks and commercial vehicles, Uniroyal delivers reliable performance at an affordable price. With a 125-year heritage and popular tire lines including Tiger Paw and Laredo that have been relied on for generations, Uniroyal is among the most trusted names in tires. Visit Uniroyaltrucktires.com and follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uniroyaltire.