Webasto’s SmarTemp 3.0 and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth Controllers Take Simplicity and User Experience to the Next Level

FENTON, Mich. – Webasto North America, a top-100 global Tier-one automotive, commercial vehicle and aftermarket equipment manufacturer, announced the introduction of its new SmarTemp 3.0 and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth controllers today. The advanced new devices provide unparalleled ease of use and control of both Webasto fuel-operated air heaters and fuel-operated coolant heaters, all from a single unit. The SmarTemp 3.0, part number 5013873A, and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth, part number 5013874A, will be displayed to the industry for the first time in the Webasto booth, #11228, at the Mid-America Trucking Show, from March 24 – 26, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Initially introduced in 2013, the compact, easy-to-use, all-in-one temperature management system became popular among fleets and owner-operators alike because of its intelligence, simplicity and ergonomic design. Like their predecessor, the unique rotary dials of the SmarTemp 3.0 and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth Controls allow air heater users to dial in the temperature they desire, and the device does the rest. Standard comfort adjustments are as easy as turning the dial right for higher temperatures and left for lower temperatures. Once set, bunk temperature is precisely maintained, allowing drivers to focus on getting the rest and relaxation they need between shifts.

“With the introduction of the SmarTemp 3.0 and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth controls, Webasto is excited to bring new features to this well-respected product line, allowing users to easily adjust and enjoy the experience of an engine-off heating and coolant preheating system — all while reducing idle time,” said Don Kanneth, director of Aftermarket Sales for Customized Solutions, Webasto North America. “Anyone who has experienced the SmarTemp 2.0 is going to love the enhanced functionality of the SmarTemp 3.0 and the powerful, convenient app-based features and connectivity of the SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth.”

The SmarTemp 3.0 is the logical next step in the product’s evolution and is designed to work exclusively with Webasto air and coolant heaters. Fully programmable within a seven-day period, the SmarTemp 3.0 makes air and coolant system run times easily adjustable. The unit’s large backlit LCD screen is easy to read and brightens while in use, automatically dimming itself a few moments after interaction.

Users can easily toggle between menu options with just the push of a button, and once in the chosen menu, use the dial to scroll up or down to the desired listing. Main menu preferences allow quick selection of air or coolant heating and a ventilation mode is available in air heating mode. Integrated panels softly glow red when in heating mode, blue when in ventilation mode and blink to indicate diagnostic alerts and heater fault codes.

The SmarTemp 3.0 supports English, French and Spanish languages, as well as Fahrenheit or Celsius temperature scales. Main menu options allow users to select and customize timed run times, low voltage disconnect thresholds, password protection and includes automated preventive maintenance reminders to start the heaters every 30 days. If the unit ever loses power, it still keeps its previous program settings, but now also retains date and time settings, eliminating the time-consuming task of reentering data.

“For all that the advanced SmarTemp 3.0 has to offer, the SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth takes air and coolant temperature control to a whole new level,” said Kanneth.

The SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth offers all the features and functionality of the SmarTemp 3.0, but when paired with a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device running the Webasto app, it puts significant power in the hands of fleet managers, owner-operators and users of all kinds. Now, fleets will not only see the big picture surrounding their Webasto fuel-operated heaters, but they will also totally control it.

Fleet managers can define system settings and preferences, can control individual heater functions when in range and can universally “mob” program an entire fleet’s heater settings and everything in between via the Webasto app. Managers can program and control their whole fleet through one phone and grant specific permissions to others on their service team, allowing them to help manage multiple vehicle profiles in multiple cities, states and geographic regions.

A unique parking brake input feature disables air and coolant heating functions when a vehicle’s parking brake is released. The feature allows the heaters to perform their intended duties while a vehicle is idle, but prevents unnecessary fuel use while it and its operator are on duty.

Enriched diagnostic capabilities built into the Webasto app enable users to actually access information that resides in the electronic control units in Webasto heating devices and communicates directly with the device.

Users can design and print customized diagnostic reports, which can be used for a variety of measurements and purposes, including warranty service.

Troubleshooting capabilities built into the app take users to TechWebasto.com, where they can access installer/user manuals, FAQs and other technical support assets. When necessary, the site can even locate and direct drivers in the field to the closest Webasto dealer or authorized service center.

For those who already have SmarTemp 2.0 devices in the field, updating their systems to the SmarTemp 3.0 is easy. The purchase of an optional wiring harness will give them full functionality right out of the box.

“Anyone familiar with the SmarTemp 2.0 is going to love the rich new functionality and ease of use of the new SmarTemp 3.0,” said Kanneth. “And the new SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth gives everyone the ease and convenience of managing their system on a mobile device.”

SmarTemp 3.0 and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth kits are available for Air Top 2000 STC, Air Top Evo 40, Air Top Evo 55, Thermo Top Evo, Thermo Pro 50, Tandem 717 and Thermo Pro 90.

To access images of Webasto’s new SmarTemp 3.0 and SmarTemp 3.0 Bluetooth, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/WebastoNewImages

About Webasto:

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry and one of the 100 largest suppliers to the automotive sector worldwide. The company’s offering includes in-house developed roof, heating and cooling systems for various types of vehicles, batteries and charging solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles, and additional services related to thermal management and electromobility. Among the customers of Webasto are manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and boats, as well as dealers and end customers. In 2020, the Group generated sales of around 3.3 billion euros and employed more than 14,000 people at over 50 locations. The headquarters of the company, which was founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information, please visit www.webasto-group.com