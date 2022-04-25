Tennessee Mother Steps in Front of Vehicles Passing School Buses

Due to vehicles not stopping for school buses when they load and unload students, one parent has decided to take matters into her own hands, reported WATE News.

Alicia Hurst, a mother of a 16-year-old student, decided to physically attempt to stop illegal passing by stepping in front of moving vehicles. She said she is sending a message to the community of Maryville, located south of Knoxville, Tennesseee, that vehicles must stop when a school bus is picking up and dropping off students.

Hurst reportedly said that it should be common sense for motorists to stop when approaching a big yellow vehicle with flashing lights and a stop sign that is also flashing.

But Maryville police called Hurst’s actions dangerous and noted there are better solutions to handle this problem. The police added said they are addressing the issue by increasing the presence of police in areas where vehicles driving past a school bus is a continuous problem.

However, local residents state that they have seen this situation ongoing some time. David Bray, a nine-year bus driver, reportedly said via the article that he regularly sees cars pass by him while students are crossing.

