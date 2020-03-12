Zonar Launches Uptime and Performance Enhancing Fleet Health Solutions Suite

SEATTLE — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced the launch of its Fleet Health Solution Suite, including Zonar FaultIQ powered by Noregon.

FaultIQ provides real-time visibility to fault data from an entire vehicle with a recommended action plan regardless of the vehicle or asset manufacturer. In addition to FaultIQ, Zonar’s Fleet Health Solution Suite consists of a full range of diagnostic and monitoring offerings including, Cummins Connected Diagnostics with Connected Advisor, Zonar OTAir, Detroit Connect Virtual Technician SM, Detroit Connect Analytics and Zonar Ground Traffic Control Diagnostic Report, which further enable Zonar customers to have deeper, actionable insights into the performance and health of their vehicles and assets.

Zonar FaultIQ

“We aim to make uptime more than a buzz word and deliver real-world, actionable solutions to keep our customers’ vehicles and assets operating when and where they need to be,” Gary Schmidt, senior vice president of OEM connected solutions at Zonar. “ELDs, hours of service changes and other regulations have moved the goal post on how many miles can be driven in a day and how long an asset can be utilized. Getting the most out of every minute and mile per vehicle and asset while extending their lifespan has never been more important.”

FaultIQ provides customers with an overview of issues affecting the health, safety, and performance status of fleet vehicles and assets. A dashboard view of the entire fleet shows prioritized vehicles and assets that require immediate attention, enabling easy evaluation of the fleet and quick decision-making. With FaultIQ anyone—from dispatchers to technicians—can gain the ability to drill down into pertinent information for each vehicle and asset to take specific action and make adjustments in real-time. In addition, health and safety scores calculated for each vehicle and asset further enable fleet managers with quick, actionable insights, allowing maintenance to address smaller issues before they become bigger ones.

“We’re excited to have our commercial vehicle diagnostic and repair software and data analytic solutions be part of Zonar’s Fleet Health Solutions Suite and expand into new markets, including pupil transportation,” said Dave Covington, chief technology officer at Noregon. “We know the industry is rapidly shifting to digital, connected solutions and Zonar shares our vision of using data to improve the way everyone within an organization makes decisions. Through this partnership, we’re not only helping customers become more efficient but also helping everyone stay safer on the road.”

Along with FaultIQ, Zonar customers can enhance and support their existing Zonar products with the following capabilities from the additional monitoring and diagnostics offerings within the Zonar Fleet Health Solution Suite:

Cummins Connected Diagnostics with Connected Advisor: For customers with Cummins engines, this solution enables a direct line into engine data—identifying, prioritizing and reporting on fault codes and probable causes of the fault, as well as providing real-time Cummins expert analysis.

Zonar OTAir: For customers with Cummins engines, this patented solution works with Cummins Connected Software Updates to empower fleets with the flexibility of secure over-the-air programming and multiple vehicle updates via an easy-to-use app on their mobile device.

Detroit Connect Virtual TechnicianSM: Standard with Detroit Powertrains, Virtual Technician detects and sends fault codes to engineers for rapid analysis and alerts. Customers are provided with the nearest service outlet for immediate actions needed

Zonar Ground Traffic Control Diagnostic Report: Zonar’s web-based Ground Traffic Control gives customers a real-time picture of all fleet operations and identify warning of diagnostics to improve preventative maintenance and on-road performance. Fault codes can be read remotely by fleet operations at the same time the operator or driver sees the indicator lamp to streamline and improve.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com.

About Noregon

Noregon, the industry-recognized vehicle data expert, is an IoT company specializing in connected vehicle solutions. Through advanced commercial vehicle applications, including in-shop tools and remote vehicle solutions, Noregon helps businesses maximize vehicle uptime. Since 1993, Noregon has been creating products that increase the efficiency of in-shop technicians and help companies make better decisions when it comes to the health, safety, and performance of their vehicles. Today’s top fleets, OE dealers, independent repair facilities, municipalities and the military all rely on Noregon to keep their vehicles rolling. For more information about Noregon visit www.Noregon.com.