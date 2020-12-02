Zonar’s Class-Leading Pupil Safety Solutions EVIR® and Z Pass™ Now Qualify for ESSER Fund Subgrant Under CARES Act

SEATTLE – Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced that two of its class-leading school bus safety solutions, Zonar EVIR and Z Pass, now qualify for special grant funding.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), under the CARES Act, enables states to award subgrants to local education agencies such as school districts. These subgrants fund solutions, supplies and technologies to address difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely honored to be able to provide critical school bus safety solutions to school districts in need during this unprecedented time,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar. “Safety, which has always been Zonar’s key focus, is now more important than ever. Zonar will continue to put safety above all else as we work with school districts across the nation to develop new best practices and safety technologies that address the challenges COVID-19 presents.”

Additional Information on Zonar EVIR and Z Pass:

Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR): Zonar’s patented electronic verified inspection reporting (EVIR) system ensures each pre- and post-trip inspection is done properly. The solution includes a configuration for verifying and standardizing how to follow COVID-19 sanitization procedures.

Student Tracking (Z Pass): Zonar’s contactless, card-based rider verification solution allows schools to know who rode which bus and when so that – if a rider tests positive for COVID-19 – you can quickly notify the driver and parents regarding the potential exposure.

Zonar Offers Highly Successful Grant Funding Support

To access ESSER Fund subgrants, school districts must apply to the relevant state educational agencies (SEA), which will monitor the use of the funds after awarding them.

Zonar offers a professional grant writing assistance program, together with Learn Design Apply, Inc., that will work with school districts directly to support the grant application process from start to post-award management. Learn Design Apply has secured over 1,000 successful awards, totaling $200M in funding over a 20-year history with a 95 percent success rate. Zonar’s professional grant writing assistant program can also work to identify other opportunities outside of the CARES Act and ESSER Fund.

To learn more about your school district’s eligibility for funding under the CARES Act and ESSER Fund, and our grant writing assistance program, please contact us at our dedicated website page: https://www.zonarsystems.com/resources/zonar-grant-assistance-program/.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com.