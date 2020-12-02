Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Home Industry Releases Zonar's Class-Leading Pupil Safety Solutions EVIR® and Z Pass™ Now Qualify for...
Industry Releases

Zonar’s Class-Leading Pupil Safety Solutions EVIR® and Z Pass™ Now Qualify for ESSER Fund Subgrant Under CARES Act

Award-Winning School Bus Safety Solutions Made Available To School Districts in Need During COVID-19

By Ryan Gray

SEATTLE – Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced that two of its class-leading school bus safety solutions, Zonar EVIR and Z Pass, now qualify for special grant funding.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), under the CARES Act, enables states to award subgrants to local education agencies such as school districts. These subgrants fund solutions, supplies and technologies to address difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extremely honored to be able to provide critical school bus safety solutions to school districts in need during this unprecedented time,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar. “Safety, which has always been Zonar’s key focus, is now more important than ever. Zonar will continue to put safety above all else as we work with school districts across the nation to develop new best practices and safety technologies that address the challenges COVID-19 presents.”

Additional Information on Zonar EVIR and Z Pass:

  • Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR): Zonar’s patented electronic verified inspection reporting (EVIR) system ensures each pre- and post-trip inspection is done properly. The solution includes a configuration for verifying and standardizing how to follow COVID-19 sanitization procedures.
  • Student Tracking (Z Pass): Zonar’s contactless, card-based rider verification solution allows schools to know who rode which bus and when so that – if a rider tests positive for COVID-19 – you can quickly notify the driver and parents regarding the potential exposure.

Zonar Offers Highly Successful Grant Funding Support

To access ESSER Fund subgrants, school districts must apply to the relevant state educational agencies (SEA), which will monitor the use of the funds after awarding them.

Zonar offers a professional grant writing assistance program, together with Learn Design Apply, Inc., that will work with school districts directly to support the grant application process from start to post-award management. Learn Design Apply has secured over 1,000 successful awards, totaling $200M in funding over a 20-year history with a 95 percent success rate. Zonar’s professional grant writing assistant program can also work to identify other opportunities outside of the CARES Act and ESSER Fund.

To learn more about your school district’s eligibility for funding under the CARES Act and ESSER Fund, and our grant writing assistance program, please contact us at our dedicated website page: https://www.zonarsystems.com/resources/zonar-grant-assistance-program/.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com.

Previous article(STN Podcast E40) School Bus Contractor Difficulties + Opportunities for Special Needs Students
Next articleTo Help Fleet Customers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles, PG&E Introduces EV Fleet Savings Calculator

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Collision Avoidance Solution Now Available on Blue Bird School Buses

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Blue Bird and Safety Vision have partnered together to further increase the safety of the yellow school bus in the...
Read more
Industry Releases

To Help Fleet Customers Make the Switch to Electric Vehicles, PG&E Introduces EV Fleet Savings Calculator

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a new online tool for companies and organizations considering transitioning their fleets...
Read more
Industry Releases

The Lion Electric Company, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & SAINT-JÉRÔME, Québec — The Lion Electric Company, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Over 1.4 Million Pieces of PPE Delivered to Local Consumers and Service Providers

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — Today, the North Los Angeles County Regional Center (NLACRC) announced that they have delivered over 1.4 million pieces of Personal Protective...
Read more
Industry Releases

Durham School Services Donates School Bus to Firefighters to Receive Special Training for School Bus Emergency Rescues

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Durham School Services, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to the Maplewood Fire Department in Maplewood, Missouri,...
Read more
Industry Releases

Indy-based Lumin-Air Introduces Ultraviolet Solution to Eliminate COVID-19 from School Buses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lumin-Air announced today its technology to address the safe transport of students to and from school amidst growing concerns surrounding the...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Are you holding holiday celebrations for your staff?
30 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.