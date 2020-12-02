(STN Podcast E40) School Bus Contractor Difficulties + Opportunities for Special Needs Students

Many districts are re-closing schools as COVID-19 numbers rise. Corey Muirhead, president of the New York School Bus Contractors Association, examines how that complicates things for school bus contractors and how they are coping with the difficulties.

Next, autism expert and TSD Virtual conference keynote speaker Temple Grandin delves into the opportunities that students with special needs are perfect for, and how student transporters can help them achieve their life goals.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus and stnonline.com/special-needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.





This episode’s Maintenance Tip is brought to you by Cummins.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.