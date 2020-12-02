Wednesday, December 2, 2020
(STN Podcast E40) School Bus Contractor Difficulties + Opportunities for Special Needs Students

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 40

By Claudia Newton

Many districts are re-closing schools as COVID-19 numbers rise. Corey Muirhead, president of the New York School Bus Contractors Association, examines how that complicates things for school bus contractors and how they are coping with the difficulties.

Next, autism expert and TSD Virtual conference keynote speaker Temple Grandin delves into the opportunities that students with special needs are perfect for, and how student transporters can help them achieve their life goals.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus and stnonline.com/special-needs.

