Zūm Rolls Out First Electric School Buses in California’s Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Zūm, the leader in modern student transportation, announced that today its first electric school buses have hit the road, transporting students across the Bay Area. The company has deployed six LionC electric school buses from Lion Electric, which are now running across San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), Menlo School and Nueva School.

Zūm also announced that it has secured two grants for over 35 EV buses, which will allow it to build out the electric school bus ecosystem for OUSD even faster than initially expected. As a result, the company expects to service 50 percent of the district’s transportation with electric school buses by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

“This marks an important point in our journey to lead the student transportation industry toward a zero-emission future,” said Ritu Narayan, CEO and founder of Zūm. “The U.S. school bus fleet is double the size of all other mass transit combined and is a major contributor to the nation’s carbon emissions. Our aim to make Zūm’s entire fleet electric by 2025 is rooted in creating a safer, healthier and more sustainable planet for all.”

Over 90 percent of the nation’s 500,000 school buses run on diesel and emit 8.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas annually, equivalent to the annual energy use of more than 1 million homes. In addition to harming the planet, the pollution levels on diesel school buses are often five to 10 times higher than the surrounding areas, threatening the health of students and drivers.

Each bus is equipped with the comprehensive Zūm platform, which provides drivers with real-time route updates, helps districts manage daily operations, and gives families visibility and personalized updates about their children. Through its cloud-based technology and multi-modal approach, Zūm delivers additional fleet efficiency and optimization which make widespread adoption of electric buses possible.

For more information, visit: www.ridezum.com.

About Zūm

Zūm has reimagined student transportation, the nation’s largest mass transit system. Our end-to-end cloud-based platform integrates with district fleets to provide a modern service that is purpose-built around the needs of kids and the expectations of their families. Zūm provides one seamless, real-time interface for parents, drivers, schools, districts, administrators, and operators, to transport children safely and with increased visibility and personalized care. Our multi-vehicle approach including electric vehicles, reduces student commute times by up to 20 percent, and coupled with our marketplace, delivers added fleet efficiency and optimization. We have been driving the industry forward since 2015, and with more than 8 million miles completed today, we are leading a new era of safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation. Learn more at www.ridezum.com.