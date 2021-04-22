(STN Podcast E60) Green School Bus Buzz: LIVE From the Green Bus Summit

School buses are dominating discussions at the national level, as federal legislation seeks to provide billions of dollars in funding for fleet electrification. Transportation professionals and industry suppliers at the Green Bus Summit discussed clean school bus options and how to implement them to meet each operation’s unique needs.

Read more at stnonline.com/green-bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



This episode is brought to you by Zonar.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.