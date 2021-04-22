Friday, April 23, 2021
(STN Podcast E60) Green School Bus Buzz: LIVE From the Green Bus Summit

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 60

By Claudia Newton

School buses are dominating discussions at the national level, as federal legislation seeks to provide billions of dollars in funding for fleet electrification. Transportation professionals and industry suppliers at the Green Bus Summit discussed clean school bus options and how to implement them to meet each operation’s unique needs.

