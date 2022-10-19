Wednesday, October 19, 2022
(Free Webinar) Clean School Bus Program Round 1 Winners and Waitlisters – What Happens Next?

By Claudia Newton
In November, we expect the EPA will announce the winners of its Round 1 lottery for the Clean School Bus Program. Many districts that applied will not win funding this round. Those who do win will need to get started on all the components of a successful electrification project – from construction planning and permitting to securing utility support and contacting equipment and software vendors, among much else.

Join Highland Electric Fleets for a webinar that will explore electrification options for districts that get waitlisted as well as next steps in project planning for districts that win.

Presenters:

  • Jim Beasley, Bethesda Transportation Depot Manager for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)
  • Ben Schutzman, VP of Fleet Operations, Highland Electric Fleets
  • Jane Culkin, Western Regional Manager, Market Development, Highland Electric Fleets
