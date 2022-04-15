(Free Webinar) Decrease Behavior Incidents & Improve Driver Retention with School Bus WiFi

Driver shortages and behavioral incidents on the bus are a major concern for transportation departments across the country this year. One solution that districts are turning to? School bus WiFi. In a recent survey of 1,500 K-12 transportation leaders, roughly two-thirds of all respondents (65%) indicated that bus driver shortage is their number one problem or concern. With the increase in digital learning, closing the digital divide for students is more important than ever. In an effort to ensure all students have access to reliable Internet outside the school building, districts have started to extend the classroom to the bus. However, this technology that provides additional learning time for students has some surprising added benefits for both drivers, transportation directors, and administrators. Hear firsthand from transportation leaders at Raytown C-2 School District and Aurora Public Schools about the success they found with their school bus WiFi initiative to address challenges faced within their districts: Supporting students without reliable Internet access at home

Significantly decreasing the number of behavioral incidents on the bus

Creating a safer ride for students and drivers

Presenters:



Kevin Easley

Transportation Director, Raytown C-2 School District (Mo.)

Kevin Easley has been the director of transportation for the Raytown School District in Raytown, Missouri for 7 years. He has been in education for 17 years, previously serving as a science teacher and an assistant principal. Easley is interested in pursuing technology integration to provide better service to patrons and students.

Janet Ulrich

Transportation Director, Aurora Public Schools (Colo.)

Janet Ulrich started in school transportation as a driver in January of 2001 when she moved to Colorado and later moved into training. While in training, she competed in many school bus rodeos. In September 2007, Ulrich became a supervisor, and in June 2020 she assumed the position of transportation director of Aurora Public Schools.

Matthew Riegel

Kajeet Director of Solutions Engineering

Matthew Riegel has been a leader in the wireless mobility industry for over 23 years. Throughout his career, he has continually worked with K-12 accounts from smaller charter schools to some of the largest school districts and universities in the country. During his time at Nextel, Sprint and Cisco, Riegel has been consistently recognized for his sales, customer leadership and innovation capabilities.

Prior to starting his career in sales and mobility, Matthew served for 5 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. Riegel is a graduate of Radford University and currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.