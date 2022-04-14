National Express Taps Transportation Industry Veteran Nick Voisard to Lead its Broad-Ranging Electric Vehicle (EV) Initiatives Throughout North America

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC is pleased to introduce Nick Voisard in his new role as its Senior Director of Electric Vehicles for North America. Nick is an industry veteran who has over ten years of experience in the contracted school transportation industry, including working with manufacturer, Lion Electric. Prior to his new role, he served as Director of Business Development for National Express.

As an experienced professional in the transportation industry, Nick excels at fostering solid and communicative relationships with customers, which allow him to successfully identify and implement sound, integrated solutions that fit their needs and goals. This experience is instrumental for his new role as he works with EV-focused customers who wish to transition their fleet to reduce their carbon footprint and seek more clean, sustainable energy solutions.

In his new role as Senior Director of EV for North America, Nick will be responsible for managing, building, and expanding National Express’ zero emission efforts across our school bus, shuttle, and transit divisions. Working with current and prospective customers, Nick will provide customized, comprehensive solutions and fleet replacement schedules to ensure customers are equipped with the necessary resources needed to allow for smooth transitions.

National Express currently has customers in all of our divisions utilizing electric vehicles in their fleet and possesses a thorough understanding for replicating and expanding our EV footprint across North America on a much larger scale.

“We are delighted to have Nick step into this newly created role of leading our growing Electric Vehicle portfolio in North America. This is especially noteworthy as we approach Earth Day on April 22 as it is a testament of National Express’ commitment to creating a greener future,” said Gary Waits, CEO of National Express, LLC. “We are no stranger to the world of EVs as we are currently active in the EV market in all three of our divisions. With Nick’s familiarity and vast experience in the student transportation realm, along with his keen interest and expansive knowledge of the EV industry, we are confident he will successfully drive us into the direction of becoming one of the frontrunners in the EV sphere as we continue to work toward being the premier EV contractor of choice.”

“I am ecstatic to step into this new role of Senior Director of EV,” said Nick Voisard. “National Express’ commitment to zero-emissions is leading the way in the shared mobility industry and is the benchmark for a greener, more sustainable future in student, public and private transportation. I am confident my extensive experience in providing comprehensive transportation solutions, as well as my first-hand knowledge in the EV space, will help National Express lead our customers to viable electrification solutions.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 22,500 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.