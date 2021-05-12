(Free Webinar) Every Breath They Take: Ensuring a Safe School Bus Environment & Finding the Funds to Do So

Every day, 26 million children depend on yellow school buses to get to and from school. Keeping our children in schools is paramount to their development as well as the success of the overall U.S. economy.

There has been a lot of consideration given towards how to keep children safe while in the classroom but a lot less consideration to keeping children safe within the enclosed environment of a school bus.

With President Biden signing the American Rescue Plan, now is the time to act for school officials to leverage these available dollars and plan for the return to in-person learning full-time come September.

United Safety is here to help and will go over how you can work this confusing system to make sure you are not losing out on this massive opportunity to keep your ridership safe. We will also be discussing the newest technologies that can be acquired with government funding to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic as well as eliminate other viruses and bacteria from the air and surfaces.

When the pandemic hit, United Safety started researching technologies that could protect children from bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, so that our children could get back to school safely. United Safety has developed a two-technology solution that when used in conjunction with each other will provide a sterile environment for children riding the school buses.

Active Air Purification utilizes safe levels of naturally occurring hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) to actively eliminate 99% of viral and bacterial pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, from the air and on surfaces. This technology improves air quality and safety for ridership and eliminates common odors such as mold and mildew while also causing no damage to interior surfaces or electronics.

AEGIS® is a spray that can be applied to the seats and walls of the vehicle that binds to these surfaces creating a bed of spikes that puncture the cell wall of germs, acting as a surface protector preventing the spread of microbes

United Safety is a registered EPA establishment (99626-PA-1).

Presenters:

Jeff Krueger

Vice President of Field Operations, United Safety

In 2009, Krueger brought his 20+ years of automotive engineering leadership to United Safety. His focus at the organization is to improve safety in multiple markets by working with industry leaders, testing standards, state boards, and our customers to ensure proper installation of all safety and survivability systems.

Ken Hedgecock

National Sales Manager, United Safety

Prior to joining the organization, Hedgecock served as the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Service for Thomas Built Buses in High Point, NC. He is a second-generation yellow bus guy, following in his father’s footsteps as an employee of Thomas Built Buses.

Kaitlynne Monaghan

Manager of Business Development, Child Check-Mate System

Monaghan has played an important role in the growth of CCMS in the past 6+ years and has had great success with key projects dealing with some of the industry’s largest transportation companies, while also promoting United Safety’s portfolio of safety products to international clients.