WATCH: Motorist Runs Over School Bus Driver in Road Rage Incident

WARNING: Video contains graphic content

Video captured a road raging motorist in Brooklyn, New York running over a school bus driver, reported the NY Daily News.

The unidentified male was driving an SUV and reportedly traveling behind a school bus at about 5:15 p.m. local time on April 30. The traffic signal turned green and when the school bus driver didn’t immediately move, the motorist started honking his horn. Surveillance video showed the motorist then exited his vehicle, approached the school bus and banged on the windows.

When the school bus driver exited the bus and started recording the motorist with her cell phone, he returned to his vehicle and accelerated over the median, hitting the bus driver. The vehicle proceeded to run over the bus driver and drag her into the middle of the street. The motorist turned right and fled the scene.

The bus driver suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Brookdale Medical Center, where police said she was in critical but stable condition, as of this writing.

There were no children on board the bus at the time of the incident.

