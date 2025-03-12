(Free Webinar) From Chaos to Control: Simplifying School Transportation with a Unified Software Solution

Are you ready to transform your school transportation system? In “From Chaos to Control: Simplifying School Transportation with a Unified Software Solution,” presented by Busology Tech in collaboration with School Transportation News, we delve into how a single, integrated platform can tackle today’s most pressing challenges — from driver shortages and budget constraints to safety concerns and inefficient routing. Discover how unifying these key functions not only streamlines your operations but also creates a more secure and responsive transportation network.

This webinar is designed specifically for transportation directors and school district administrators who often wear multiple hats. Learn how a unified, innovative platform can help consolidate essential tasks like routing, scheduling, safety management, optimization, and parent communication while simultaneously meeting the rising pressures of demanding parental expectations and different student requirements. With actionable strategies and real-world insights from our customers, you will learn how to overcome the challenges that have traditionally held back K-12 school transportation efficiency and safety — helping you move from fragmentation to complete control.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge and transform the way your school district handles K-12 student transportation. Plus, we are presenting an exclusive, exciting opportunity at the webinar—something you wouldn’t want to miss.

Sign up for our webinar and discover how turning chaos into control is not just a dream — it’s a practical, achievable reality with one powerful, unified software solution.

Robert Young

Director of Transportation

Thomas County School District

With over 25 years in the industry, Robert Young leads the transportation department at Thomas County Schools, ensuring students travel safely and efficiently across the district. He oversees fleet operations, route planning, driver training, and regulatory compliance while driving innovation and cost-effective solutions.

Committed to excellence, safety, and efficiency, Young leads a dedicated team and collaborates with school administrators, parents, and community stakeholders to keep transportation running smoothly. He also plays a key role in emergency preparedness, staff training, and integrating technology to optimize routes and communication. Young is dedicated to fostering a positive work environment while prioritizing student safety and service excellence.

Busology Tech Speaker Bios:

Abu Batasi

Our Director of Sales and Marketing has a substantial experience of over 15 years and specializes in helping clients leverage technology to solve complex challenges. He has extensive expertise in leading sales and marketing teams, creating informative content for buyers, and using consultative selling to drive real outcomes. At Busology Tech, Batasi leads the sales and marketing team, connecting with K-12 schools across North America to deliver impactful solutions.

Here’s a fun fact about Batasi: During the pandemic, he put his storytelling skills to the test and wrote a screenplay!

Melissa Beveridge

Our Director of Client Services has extensive experience in SaaS deployment, training, and support. Beveridge excels in continuous improvement, Lean Six Sigma, and workflow management, particularly in the automotive and transportation industries. A workflow leader of the year awardee, she leads Busology Tech’s client services team, driving innovation and excellence.

Here’s a fun fact about Beveridge: She tied the knot in a shopping mall.

Diego Crespo

Diego Crespo brings a wealth of experience from multiple startups and digital businesses, with over five years in B2E SaaS sales, product development, and implementation. He specializes in growing, consolidating, and leading multidisciplinary teams, establishing solid processes, and leveraging work management systems to drive efficiency. As Busology Tech’s Director of Onboard Technology, Crespo is dedicated to delivering seamless technology solutions for student transportation.

Here’s a fun fact about Crespo: He manages his own four-paw workforce — he has four dogs!