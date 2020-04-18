Free Webinar: Rolling Out School Bus Wi-Fi Hotspots to Support Distance Learning

As schools remained closed due to COVID-19, many districts have transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. With this move to online learning, inequities in access to broadband Internet for students have been illuminated.

To combat this issue, districts are getting creative to provide access to their most disadvantaged student populations. One solution gaining momentum across the country is Wi-Fi-equipped buses parked throughout the community to create Internet hotspots.

In this webinar, district leaders at Beekmantown Central School District in New York and Austin Independent School District in Texas will provide guidance on how to successfully roll out school bus Wi-Fi in your district to connect students without Internet at home.

Presenters:

Gary Lambert

Director of 21st Century Learning

Beekmantown Central School District

Kris Hafezizadeh

Executive Director of Transportation & Vehicle Services

Austin Independent School District

Michael Flood

VP of Strategy

Kajeet

Matt Riegel

Solutions Engineer

Kajeet