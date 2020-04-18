STN Podcast Episode 4 – Business as Unusual: COVID-19’s Permanent Impact on Student Transportation

As districts begin to settle in to the new normal of providing service to students in support of their education, they must also adjust their operational and business practices. Everything from paying school bus drivers to planning for the next school year is being affected.

In this episode, you’ll hear from School Transportation News President and Publisher Tony Corpin and STN Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gray, along with guest Tim Ammon, co-owner of Decision Support Group.

Read Ammon’s blog, Time for a New Playbook When It Comes to Reopening School.

This podcast is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.