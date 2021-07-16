(Free Webinar) What You Need To Know About Scaling Your Electric Bus Operation

With the Biden administration’s focus on electrifying U.S. school buses, the question is no longer, “Should we go green?” Today’s hot question for school districts is: “When do we go green and how?”

Unfortunately, making the switch from diesel to electric can be expensive and feel daunting. There is a learning curve for everyone, from superintendents making business decisions to transportation directors dealing with the day-to-day operations of new fleets.

In this webinar, you’ll hear from global energy technology leader Nuvve, as well as San Diego’s Cajon Valley Union School District (CVUSD) Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, Scott Buxbaum, and Transportation Director Tysen Brodwolf.

They’ll discuss how school districts can get started in the electrification process today using temporary charging infrastructure and Level 2 AC chargers and how to scale for tomorrow using vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. You’ll learn the advantages of Nuvve’s DC Fast Charger (DCFC) and how choosing electric buses that are V2G-capable can save you costs, from procurement to operation.

Don’t miss this conversation on what CVUSD learned along the way, how funding helped, and how the district is future proofing their electrification needs with V2G.

Key Takeaways:

Overview of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) benefits

Important factors when first electrifying

Considerations for scaling your electric bus fleet

Future proofing your electric fleet with V2G

Presenters:

Russell Vare

Director, OEM Partnerships — Nuvve Holding Corp.

Russell Vare is Director of OEM Partnerships for Nuvve, responsible for partnerships and commercial business in North America. Russell Vare has over 15 years of experience in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, leading strategy and sales at the crossover between EVs and the energy industry.

Previous roles include developing V2G strategy at Nissan North America and energy storage business development at Mercedes-Benz. He has a BA in Economics from UC Santa Barbara and a Master’s in Public Policy from UCLA.

Scott Buxbaum

Assistant Superintendent, Business Services — CVUSD

Scott has spent 21 years overseeing the business operations of school districts including Finance, Facilities, Maintenance, Purchasing/Warehouse, Technology, Child Nutrition, and Transportation. This includes employment at five separate school districts of varying sizes and grade levels with the last 10 years at Cajon Valley Union School District.

Scott has a Finance Degree from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Tysen Brodwolf

Transportation Director — CVUSD

Tysen currently serves as the Director of Transportation for Cajon Valley Union School District and brings 28 years of experience to the position.

She entered the field at 18 years old and worked her way up, learning all aspects of school bus transportation. She previously held roles as a supervisor, dispatcher, school bus driver, and bus attendant for three different school districts.