Video of King County Council Candidate Threatening a Bus Full of Kids Resurfaces

A 2010 video has resurfaced that shows a candidate for the King County Council threatening a bus full of students, reported Q13 FOX.

The Post Millennial obtained the video of Ubax Gardheere entering a bus full of middle schoolers and claiming that she could have a bomb and a gun. Gardheere, who was 29 years old at the time, told the driver that he could not leave and called the students cowards as they ran out through the emergency exit.

The video also shows a King County Sherrif’s deputy entering the bus while raising a weapon at Gardheere and advising her to exit the bus. She was initially charged with felony threats to having a bomb, and it was suggested she underwent a psychological evaluation.

In the years since the incident and after being hired by the City of Seattle as an “equities strategy manager,” Gardheere publicly spoke about her struggles with post-partum depression and how one incident should not define how somebody is today.

Reagen Dunn, the county councilman who holds the seat Gardheere is running for, said the incident should not be used against her.

