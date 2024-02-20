Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast 198) Talk About It: School Bus vs. Tesla in Super Bowl Ad & Top-Level Superintendent Convos

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 198

By Claudia Newton

Transportation lighting and safety company Clarience Technologies acquired safety technology company Safe Fleet and a Super Bowl ad slammed Tesla’s full-self driving mode used around school buses.

Tony and Taylor share highlights from the School Superintendents Association’s National Conference on Education, where top-level student transportation conversations took place and Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota was named this year’s Superintendent of the Year.

