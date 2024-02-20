(STN Podcast 198) Talk About It: School Bus vs. Tesla in Super Bowl Ad & Top-Level Superintendent Convos

Transportation lighting and safety company Clarience Technologies acquired safety technology company Safe Fleet and a Super Bowl ad slammed Tesla’s full-self driving mode used around school buses.

Tony and Taylor share highlights from the School Superintendents Association’s National Conference on Education, where top-level student transportation conversations took place and Dr. Joe Gothard of Saint Paul Public Schools in Minnesota was named this year’s Superintendent of the Year.

Read more about superintendents.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from Zum.



