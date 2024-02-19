Cummins Tour Takeover Planned for Final Day of STN EXPO Indy

Attendees of the STN EXPO Indianapolis on June 4 can join the Cummins Experience World Headquarters Tour of the company’s engine plants and learn more about how some of the most innovative and reliable engines in the market are manufactured.

The first option available to all attendees is a tour of the Cummins Mid-range Engine Plant, where the company builds the B6.7 Turbo Diesel for the Ram pickups. This plant recently celebrated the production of a milestone 3.5 millionth engine in October 2023. The B6.7 Turbo Diesel is a powerful and efficient engine that delivers up to 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. It also features a variable geometry turbocharger, a high-pressure common rail fuel system, and a diesel particulate filter for reduced emissions.

The plant also produces a handful of other B6.7 commercial engines that are similar to what powers school bus applications. The B6.7 is a versatile engine that can be used for a variety of on-highway and off-highway applications, such as buses, trucks, RVs, agriculture, construction, and marine. It offers a range of ratings from 200 to 360 horsepower and 520 to 800 lb-ft of torque. It also has a proven record of durability, reliability, and fuel economy.

During the tour, you will get to see how the plant operates, how the engines are assembled, tested, and shipped, and what makes the B6.7 Turbo Diesel a leader in its class.

The second stop is the Columbus Engine Plant, also known as Plant 1. This is one of the most recognizable facilities of Cummins, given its large entry way and iconic logo. The plant has a rich history and a diverse portfolio of products and services.

The Columbus Engine Plant is home to the manufacturing, research and development of multiple Cummins products, from battery packs and electric driveline components to heavy-duty machining of heads and blocks for the X15 engine. It also houses the Light Duty Tech Center, where engineers and technicians work on the R&D of light, medium and heavy-duty engines. The plant also hosts the Cummins Turbo Technologies, which designs and manufactures advanced turbochargers and related products.

The plant is the location of the Historic Restoration Center, where vintage Cummins engines are restored and preserved.

During the tour, attendees will observe how the plants combine tradition and innovation, how the different products and technologies are developed and integrated, and what makes the Columbus Engine Plant a hub of excellence and creativity.

The Cummins tour takeover is a unique opportunity to learn more about the company and its products, and to see them in action. The tour is open to all STN EXPO Indy attendees, but space is limited and registration is required. To join the tour register via the STN EXPO Indy website and select the Cummins Tour option. You will receive a confirmation email with the details of the tour, including the departure time, the transportation options, and the safety guidelines. The tour is expected to last about six hours, and lunch will be provided onsite.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the Cummins difference and to connect with other professionals in the school transportation industry. Register today.

Related: Bus Technology Summit Labs Come to STN EXPO Indy

Related: Cummins Experience Enlightens STN EXPO Indy Attendees

Related: Cummins Electrification Rebrand Promises Acceleration of Electric School Bus Production