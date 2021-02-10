Tuesday, February 9, 2021
(STN Podcast #50) New School Bus Rules: Nuances of Mask Mandates & Bus Electrification Plans

By Claudia Newton

The school bus industry is discussing the Biden administration’s mask requirement on school buses as well as its electrification plans, which prove more complicated than at first glance. Join the discussion at STN’s Green Bus Summit in April.

Director of Transportation Michelle Ramm shares how Mesquite ISD in Texas is handling staff vaccines, COVID-19’s impact on operations and ridership, contact tracing, and retrofitting almost 200 buses with lap-shoulder belts. Read more about her district toy drive.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Play, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

