(STN Podcast #50) New School Bus Rules: Nuances of Mask Mandates & Bus Electrification Plans

The school bus industry is discussing the Biden administration’s mask requirement on school buses as well as its electrification plans, which prove more complicated than at first glance. Join the discussion at STN’s Green Bus Summit in April.

Director of Transportation Michelle Ramm shares how Mesquite ISD in Texas is handling staff vaccines, COVID-19’s impact on operations and ridership, contact tracing, and retrofitting almost 200 buses with lap-shoulder belts. Read more about her district toy drive.

