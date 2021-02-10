Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Buttigieg Confirmed as U.S. Transportation Secretary

By Ruth Newton

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a Democrat presidential candidate last year, was sworn in as Secretary of Transportation after being confirmed last week by an 86-13 vote in the Senate.

Buttigieg has proposed $1 trillion in spending over the next decade to address highway infrastructure as well as net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

United Motorcoach Association (UMA) CEO Larry Killingsworth said the organization is looking forward to working with the Buttigieg to “advance policies that will support the motorcoach industry recovery from the devastating pandemic and a path that returns us to a thriving industry.”

The American Bus Association joined in applauding Buttigieg’s confirmation.

The American Public Transportation (APTA) said in a statement last week that a strong leader for the Department. of Transportation is crucial as the transportation industry has been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. APTA said it believes “…Secretary Buttigieg is a stellar selection to lead DOT at this moment in history.”

APTA stressed the importance of rebuilding the American transportation infrastructure and hopes that there will be advances by the federal leadership towards addressing this pressing need.

“[W]e urge Congress and the [Biden] administration to provide $39.3 billion of COVID-19 emergency funding to help public transit agencies continue to provide a critical lifeline to essential workers and help our communities begin to rebuild our economy,” APTA added.

