Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E103) Tell Your Story: Join National Conversations on Alt Fuel, Contractors

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 103

By Claudia Newton

Alternative fuel conversations surge as gas prices rise and the federal emissions standards are set to change. Learn more at stnonline.com/green-bus.

In celebration of women’s month, we highlight Carina Noble’s leadership as president at contractor National Express and via the National School Transportation Association (NSTA). She discusses advocating for school transportation, fleet electrification, coming out of COVID-19, recognizing bus drivers’ sacrifices, and the embrace of technology.

Read about more outstanding women in the school bus industry at stnonline.com/tag/women.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Clean Bus Tip from CleanSpray USA.

