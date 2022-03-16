(STN Podcast E103) Tell Your Story: Join National Conversations on Alt Fuel, Contractors

Alternative fuel conversations surge as gas prices rise and the federal emissions standards are set to change. Learn more at stnonline.com/green-bus.

In celebration of women’s month, we highlight Carina Noble’s leadership as president at contractor National Express and via the National School Transportation Association (NSTA). She discusses advocating for school transportation, fleet electrification, coming out of COVID-19, recognizing bus drivers’ sacrifices, and the embrace of technology.

Read about more outstanding women in the school bus industry at stnonline.com/tag/women.

