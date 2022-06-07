Tuesday, June 7, 2022
(STN Podcast E115) Onsite at STN EXPO Indy 2022: Military Man Turned Student Transporter

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 115

By Claudia Newton

Onsite at the STN EXPO Indianapolis, Ryan talks with Executive Director of Transportation Shay Coates from Newport News Public Schools in eastern Virginia, about his alternative fuel choices and experience with implementing propane buses, school bus security strategies in light of his Army career and a recent shooting in his district, and plans for the new school year while dealing with driver shortages, fuel prices and vehicle delays.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

