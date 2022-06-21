(STN Podcast E116) Electric Promise: What Today’s Economic Landscape Means for School Buses

Constantly rising fuel prices, supply chain disruptions leading to late bus deliveries, and a running driver shortage are among the elements forcing school districts to adapt. While electric buses are an enticing option, correct planning and partnerships are crucial to success.

STN EXPO Indy provided eye-opening insights on various aspects of running a safe and efficient pupil transportation operation. STN EXPO Reno (including the Green Bus Summit) is poised to deliver can’t-miss conversations on relevant trends including clean bus funding flowing from the federal level.

Learn more at stnonline.com/green-bus.

