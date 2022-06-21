Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E116) Electric Promise: What Today’s Economic Landscape Means for School...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E116) Electric Promise: What Today’s Economic Landscape Means for School Buses

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 116

By Claudia Newton

Constantly rising fuel prices, supply chain disruptions leading to late bus deliveries, and a running driver shortage are among the elements forcing school districts to adapt. While electric buses are an enticing option, correct planning and partnerships are crucial to success.

STN EXPO Indy provided eye-opening insights on various aspects of running a safe and efficient pupil transportation operation. STN EXPO Reno (including the Green Bus Summit) is poised to deliver can’t-miss conversations on relevant trends including clean bus funding flowing from the federal level.

Learn more at stnonline.com/green-bus.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleFeeling Deflated By Inflation? Creative Solutions Are Needed
Next articleMichigan School Bus Driver Finished Last Route

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2022

Read this month's issue for articles on zero-emission school buses, onboard Wi-Fi, keeping the focus on safety, how to...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you increasing school bus driver safety training due to more violent events in the community?
64 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.