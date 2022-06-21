Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Michigan School Bus Driver Finished Last Route

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Mary Behr, 88, has been transporting students for Warren Consolidated School District for over 30 years. Now she is ready for retirement, reported WXYZ News.

The district’s Transportation Director Rob Selby described Behr as faithful. He said she had been considering retirement for a long time but kept postponing it.

She said she will not miss waking up so early but will miss her everyday job.

Behr reportedly plans to spend her retirement traveling with family, practicing her cross-stitching and doing crosswords.

