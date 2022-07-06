Wednesday, July 6, 2022
(STN Podcast E118) Industry Awards & Updates From the Hawkeye State

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 118

By Claudia Newton

The July issue is out, state conferences are in full swing, and recognition is in order for innovative persons and school districts in the industry. 

Merrill Mueller, transportation director at Algona Community School District in northern Iowa and vice president of the Iowa Pupil Transportation Association, discusses equipping buses with Wi-Fi and lap/shoulder belts, how rising fuel prices are affecting operations in Iowa, and considerations ahead of school startup.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

