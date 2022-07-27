Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E121) Sink Your Teeth Into It: Experiencing the Latest & Greatest In School Bus Power

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 121

By Claudia Newton

STN EXPO Reno featured the latest technology and developments in clean school buses of various fuel and power types. Attendees experienced new electric buses, insights from a representative from the EPA, a Ride & Drive including all major school bus OEMs, and more. Today’s guest shares about the popular “Cow Fart Bus” that was on display at the trade show.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/stn-expo.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

