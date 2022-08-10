Tuesday, August 9, 2022
(STN Podcast E123) Why Your Bus Deliveries Are Late & Why You Need Operational Transparency

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 123

By Claudia Newton

Latest electric headlines include EPA details on the Clean School Bus Program and new repower options.

Dive into how economic trends affect school bus delivery issues, as well as thoughtful ways to electrify a fleet, with John McKinney, owner of bus dealer Midwest Transit Equipment.

Additionally, get some insight from Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella on going back to school and soliciting feedback for better teambuilding.

Read more at stnonline.com/management.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

