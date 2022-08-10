Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash

A Thomaston-Upson County School District bus driver was pronounced dead Friday morning following a school bus crash. Additionally, two of the three students on board were injured and transported to the hospital.

The school district is located about 45 minutes east of Macon, Georgia.

According to a statement released by the district, the school bus was involved in a collision with a utility truck.

The Georgia State Patrol identified the school bus driver as Sebastian Ciarca, 69 He reportedly died from injuries sustained in the crash. There was no update available regarding the current condition of the utility truck driver.

Officials say Ciarca crossed into the center line of a two-lane road and into the oncoming lane, hitting the utility truck The School bus then drove off the road and crashed into trees.

Two of the students were transferred to Upson Regional Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

Related: School Bus Driver Training More Important Than Ever, Advises Security Expert

Related: Maine School Bus Driver Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

Related: Conviction Dismissed in Georgia School Bus Crash, 6-Year-old Killed

Related: New York School Bus Crash Results in Death of Bus Aide