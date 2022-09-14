Wednesday, September 14, 2022
(STN Podcast E128) A Little Understanding: Transportation’s Support of Student Safety & Development

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 128

By Claudia Newton

Join Ryan & Taylor for a look at the multifaceted approach needed to seriously combat illegal passing and support student safety in the Danger Zone amid the upcoming annual NASDPTS illegal passing survey.

Autism expert Jocelyn Taylor shares how transportation can support educational, developmental and behavioral goals for students with special needs. She will present on this topic at the TSD Conference, held Nov. 8-13 in Dallas/Frisco.

Read more about safety and special needs.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Tech Tip from Safety Vision.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

